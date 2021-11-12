Powerful SC Senator Hugh Leatherman dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The most powerful man in South Carolina government has passed. Senator Hugh Leatherman died at his home at age 90. The Republican Senator, representing Florence and Darlington Counties, had been receiving hospice care at home after a diagnosis of inoperable cancer.

As Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Leatherman controlled the Legislature's purse strings. He also served on State Ethics; Labor, Commerce and Industry; Rules; Transportation; and Interstate Cooperation committees.

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said, "Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We're grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family."