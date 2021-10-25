Voting in the upcoming Columbia elections? Note the precinct changes

Five precincts will change location for the November 2 election for City of Columbia Mayor and council seats.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you plan on voting in the upcoming municipal elections in Columbia on November 2, please note there are changes to some polling locations.

Note the following changes:

Ward 1 formerly located at the Lourie Senior Center is now combined with Ward 33 at Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene Street

Ward 2 formerly located at the Marion Street Apartments is now located at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main Street

Ward 31 remains at Hyatt Park Elementary in the Gym, 4200 N. Main Street

Harbison 2 formerly located at New Heights Baptist Church is now combined with Harbison 1 at Harbison Community Center, 106 Hillpine Road

Riverside formerly located at Virginia Wingard Methodist Church is now combined with St. Andrews at St. Andrews Middle, 1231 Bluefield Drive

The Richland County Voter Registration and Elections also wants to remind the public that in-person absentee voting is available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Richland County residents can vote in-person absentee at 2011 Hampton Street or 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204.

Lexington County residents can vote in-person absentee at 605 W. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072.