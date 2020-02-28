NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — President Donald Trump is holding a rally in North Charleston next week on the eve of the South Carolina Democratic Presidential primary in the state.

The president is scheduled will speak at 7 p.m. at the Keep America Great Rally at the North Charleston Coliseum. That's located at 5001 Coliseum Drive.

The rally continues President has started a trend of holding rallies in states the day before Democrats hold a caucus or primary. He's set to hold a rally Monday in Charlotte the day before the North Carolina primary.

"Look we have a big voice and we might as well use it," President Trump explained before.

The Democratic primary is now considered crucial as Democrats continue to search for a front-runner. Polls months ago showed former Vice-President Joe Biden winning easily, but the race has narrowed dramatically especially after Biden's poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump's last visit to South Carolina was on October 24 of last year, when he came to Benedict College to discuss his administration's work on criminal justice reform. He also came in June of 2018 to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster during his re-election campaign.

Trump won South Carolina by 14 percentage points in 2016. The state has not voted for a Democrat in the presidential race since 1976.