Protests planned in Washington as GOP senators question election results

TEXAS, USA — We are 15 days away from Inauguration Day, when Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

With two weeks to go, a group of senators and congressmen led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz plan to formally contest those election results on January 6.

Texas Senior Senator John Cornyn has announced he will not be joining that group.

"I fully expect, unless there's some surprise that none of us know anything about right now, that Joe Biden will be the next president," Cornyn said.

Here in the Coastal Bend, Nueces County Republican Party Chair Jim Kaelin said there have been a lot of surprises over the past four years.

"I didn't believe he could win. When I went to bed that night, most of the polls had declared Trump the winner," Kaelin said.

Of course, on election night, no one had been declared the winner.

Election officials had long predicted that mail-in ballots, which tend to be mostly Democratic, would take several days to be counted. Kaelin said he still has too many questions about the election results to ignore the protest.

"There's questions that remain unanswered, at least to my satisfaction, and we as the American people deserve the right to have answers to those," Kaelin said.

Local political expert Dr. Bill Chriss spoke with 3News about what he thinks the Washington protest and other protests across the nation will accomplish.

"I don't think it's going to have any impact on the result of the election," Chriss said.

However, he said he feels the actions of President Donald Trump and the protests will further erode confidence in the nation's election system.

"It remains to be seen, whether his efforts and his protests may in fact cost the Republicans control of the Senate," Chriss said.

Senator Ted Cruz and 10 other GOP senators said they would oppose certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Congress meets Wednesday to review the Electoral College outcome.

They're demanding a 10-day delay to allow an emergency audit of results in battleground states where President Trump disputes the outcome.

