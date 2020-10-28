Several residents in Coronado woke up to signs posted in their yards that they did not put there.

The signs have a blue background and resemble some versions of Trump/Pence campaign signs. They have "Racism lives here" in large type and the phrase "Make America great again" below.

According to the Coronado Police Department, they have received six calls about these signs and officers were sent out to speak with each of the residents.

They are in the process of locating security footage from the homes and have identified one home that does have Ring camera footage that they are collecting to review.

Simply placing a sign in another resident's yard may be unwanted, but it is not a crime according to Coronado PD. Still, officers will be out patrolling these areas and they will continue to monitor the situation.