COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you want to get registered to vote, Tuesday is a good day to do it, as it's National Voter Registration Day!

With the upcoming municipal elections, it's important to register and exercise your right to vote.

If you need to register to vote or update your vote information, you can do so on the South Carolina Election Commission website. t has all information on how to vote, how to register, absentee voting, and more.