Report: NYS Comptroller gives referral to investigate Cuomo's book

A spokesperson for the New York State Attorney General's office says they have received the referral, but won't make any further comments at this time.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller's office has given the go ahead to the New York State Attorney General to begin a possible criminal investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo's most recent book on the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to reporter Jesse McKinley from the New York Times.

There are allegations that some of Cuomo's staff members worked on his book called American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic , which would be a violation of the public officers law.

The book is also part of a the impeachment investigation against Gov. Cuomo by the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Cuomo has come under fire lately and is being investigated by the New York State's Attorney General's office for allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.