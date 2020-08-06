COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are heading to the polls to vote in the Tuesday, June 9 primary and encounter any issues, there is an organization available to offer some assistance.

The South Carolina Election Protection Coalition's hotline will be open to anyone experiencing problems or who has questions about the primary election. The hotline number is 1-866-OUR-VOTE (In Spanish: 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA).

"This will be the 12th year that this free, nonpartisan service has helped South Carolina voters with problems at the polls," said SC Progressive Network Education Fund Director Brett Bursey. "The calls to the Hotline provide the only real-time, statewide audit of our election system that helps us to identify and address systemic problems.”

Before heading out, voters are encouraged to check their registration information online at scvotes.org. At that site, voters can double-check their polling location as some sites have been condensed due to COVID-19 health concerns, and check out sample ballots.

At the precincts, new voting machines are using paper ballots so voters need to check to make sure the ballots are marked correctly before inserting it into the scanner for recording.

