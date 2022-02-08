Arrington announces run against Mace for US House

Former SC Representative running as pro-Trump candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former South Carolina House Representative Katie Arrington announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, she will be running as a pro-Trump conservative candidate against US Rep. Nancy Mace in 2023.

Arrington made her announcement via a video on YouTube. In the video, Arrington says "Our founding fathers envisioned our leaders to be public servants and stewards of their community. It was never about personal gain, celebrity status or self-enrichment. It was supposed to be about the people you represent.

"I'm Katie Arrington, a servant conservative with one mission, and that is to prioritize the people of South Carolina's Lowcountry by advancing President Trump's America First Agenda.

"Let's be honest, Nancy Mace is a sell-out. She sold out the Lowcountry, she sold out President Trump, she is more interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she is supposed to represent."

Arrington goes on to say that she will be "a proud pro-Trump conservative, protecting the unborn, building the wall, getting our economy moving again, and standing up to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the radical left."

Mace, apparently in response to the news, tweeted out Tuesday "Bring. It. On." shortly after Arrington's announcement.

Bring. It. On. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 8, 2022

Arrington resigned from her high-level position at the Pentagon on Feb. 7, 2022, after being on administrative leave since May 2021. The National Security Agency (NSA) had suspended her security clearance over allegations that she had improperly disclosed top secret information to a Defense contractor. Arrington filed suit against the Department of Defense (DoD) and the NSA over lack of evidence and lack of timely due process in the investigation.

Arrington served two terms in the South Carolina House, representing the 94th district from 2017-2019. In 2018, she defeated former governor and Congressman Mark Sanford in the GOP Primary for the US Congressional District 1 seat, but lost the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham.