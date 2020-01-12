SC House GOP leaders meet, pledge continued kindness

There are now 80 Republicans among the House's 124 members.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A slightly more Republican South Carolina House has met for the first time to elect its leaders, pick seats and organize for the 2021 session beginning in January.

Leaders on Tuesday pledged to continue working with kindness.

There were no contentious fights over Speaker, House Clerk or other positions. Unlike two years ago, there didn’t appear to be any unexpected changes in the leaders of committees.

House Speaker Jay Lucas was reelected to a fourth two-year term without opposition. He expressed his desire to continue molding the House into his vision of a chamber with cooperation, sense of purpose and humor.

It is the true honor of my life to once again be elected as the Speaker of the South Carolina House. Thank you to each of my colleagues... let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/z1catnieht — Jay Lucas (@schousespeaker) December 1, 2020