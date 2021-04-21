Republican voting bill expands early voting, limits voting by mail.

The House bill could create a two-week "no excuse" early voting period for everyone but limits who is eligible to vote absentee by mail.

South Carolina lawmakers heard feedback from the public Wednesday on a Republican-backed voting bill. The bill would allow registered voters to vote early in-person two weeks before an election, but it limits mail-in voting.

“My goal is to not get rid of absentee voting. My goal is to simply make absentee voting what it’s namesake is, which is absentee, which is people who are unable to vote for reasons of not being able to be at a polling place for reasons they can’t control,” said author of House Bill 4150, Representative Brandon Newton.

There are 18 reasons someone can vote by mail in South Carolina. Newton's bill would strike several of those excuses including being a caregiver, having a death in the family, and having to work on election day. It would also raise the age requirement to vote by mail from 65 to 75.

Columbia resident Courtney Thomas joined the meeting virtually to speak against the bill. During her testimony she said “you’ll understand my confusion and anger when I heard that this bill would allow fewer of our elders to safely vote absentee. It’s offensive. I was raised to honor and revere elders.”

Newton said he’s willing to work with the community and lawmakers to make changes to the bill, including reversing the age eligibility back to 65.

Hope Walker with the SCGOP attended the hearing in person. She spoke in favor of the bill and said “with both this bill that’s been done by Rep. Newton and the bill last week by Rep. Cobb-Hunter, I think it’s evident no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, people want change.”

Lawmakers didn’t vote on House Bill 4150 and they also waited to discuss the Democrat-backed voting bill (House Bill 3822) by Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

“What my bill does is what people are crying out for – make it easier for me to vote,” said Cobb-Hunter to News19. Cobb-Hunter’s bill would allow all registered voters to vote absentee, both in-person and by mail.