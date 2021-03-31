Resolution honors social workers in South Carolina

SC Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Rep. Russell Ott present resolution recognizing work and dedication of social workers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The hard work and dedication of those in the field of social work in South Carolina was acknowledged Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

A House Resolution sponsored by Rep. Russell Ott (D- District 93) and presented by South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette declared March 2021 as Social Work Month in the state.

Accepting the Resolution was Christopher Nettles, RN, Regional Staff Development Coordinator, MSA Home Health & Hospice in Columbia.

The Resolution reads:

A HOUSE RESOLUTION

TO RECOGNIZE AND COMMEND THE PROFESSIONAL SOCIAL WORKERS WHO LIVE AND WORK IN THE GREAT STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, TO ENCOURAGE ALL SOUTH CAROLINIANS TO HONOR SOCIAL WORKERS FOR THEIR MANY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE PALMETTO STATE, AND TO DECLARE MARCH 2021 AS “SOCIAL WORK MONTH” IN SOUTH CAROLINA.

Whereas, the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, appreciative of the outstanding service rendered by the social workers in our State, are pleased to recognize this caring and hard‑working body of professionals; and

Whereas, with the stress of limited interaction between the patients of social workers and patient families due to restrictions from Covid-19, the demand for social work services has increased dramatically; and

Whereas, social workers exhibit tireless effort as they face every challenge with a desire to bring awareness to the community of the many psychosocial needs of patients and their families; and

Whereas, Medical Services of America, Inc., (MSA) Home Health & Hospice, formerly known as Tri‑County Home Health & Hospice, has been serving the Midlands for decades, with numerous offices in South Carolina and along the east coast; and

Whereas, known for its expertise and care, MSA employs over two thousand qualified professionals who care for thousands of patients annually, providing the most comprehensive, quality home healthcare available and delivering compassionate service; and

Whereas, MSA offers many healthcare services that complement its work in home health, hospice, and home medical equipment in order to provide total home healthcare; and

Whereas, with a goal to give patients the tools they need to live comfortably and independently, MSA has this motto, “We simply care for you.” Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the House of Representatives:

That the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, by this resolution, recognize and commend the professional social workers who live and work in the great State of South Carolina, encourage all South Carolinians to honor social workers for their many contributions to the Palmetto State, and declare March 2021 as “Social Work Month” in South Carolina.