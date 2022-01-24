Richland County residents view new district maps as process nears close

As the process nears its end, there's some concern about what the maps could mean for the community.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Change is on the horizon for some Richland County residents, as much of the redistricting process comes to a close.

The College Place community is just one area to soon see new representation after the state Senate map was approved, removing them from Sen. John Scott's district.

“We’re comfortable with the way it was," Neighborhood President Wilhelmenia Mathias said. "It’s hard to make changes, and we’ve worked with Sen. Scott for a very long time. He’s been very active in our community.”

Sunday was an opportunity for residents to review the maps and ask any questions.

“On the Senate side, we’ve adopted the map unless there’s a lawsuit. On the House side, they’re in a lawsuit," Sen. Scott said, "... but right now they do have a plan that’s been adopted… and if nothing changes, this year they’ll be running under that plan.”

The map for Richland County is still being finalized and residents are encouraged to provide input.

“Let us know this is something that I’d like to see, some changes that are proposed," Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron said. "We’re all talking. We’re keeping the lines of communication open, so that our citizens know that there is a team that’s representing them.”