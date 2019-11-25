COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are five candidates vying for an At-Large seat on the Richland One School Board.

On Sunday, each had the chance to introduce themselves to the public and share their vision for the district during a forum at Bethel AME Church.

Jonathan Milling, Michelle Drayton, Ashlye Wilkerson, and Doctors Johnny Ray Noble and Lady June Cole are all contenders.

News 19's Darci Strickland moderated as one-by-one each candidate shared why they felt they should have the position.

Ashlye Wilkerson, an educator and graduate of Richland One schools, said collaboration is key when making positive change in the district.

"We need to build off the success of the district and say, 'How can we roll up our sleeves, work with you and make it better," she said.

That means working with teachers, parents and other stakeholders to create strategies for success.

Dr. Johnny Ray Noble, a pastor and volunteer in Richland One, also bolstered a platform of collaboration.

RELATED: 2019 election voting guide: where to vote, polling locations, what you need to know

If elected, he hopes to become an advocate for families, teachers and staff to help make their voices heard, promote innovation and recruit quality educators to Richland One.

"We cannot have an education system without the teachers, so teacher retention (and) teacher recruitment are some of the most critical things that are happening in RIchland One," Noble said.

Dr. Lady June Cole, a former professor, administrator and president of Allen University, highlighted her experience in education as a key asset for voters.

"I have the leadership experience to work with the board, and our other stakeholders to make informed decisions," Cole said.

She also is campaigning with the goal of increasing teacher recruitment and retention, while advocating for competitive wages and school safety.

Jonathan Milling says he's a lawyer and district parent who hopes to improve technology and safety. He also hopes to increase transparency between the board and Richland One families.

"We need to do a better job, starting at the top with the school board, of engaging the community, of supporting the teachers, of collaborating together, so that we can help work with the teachers to identify exactly what they need in the classrooms to be successful with our children," he said.

Lastly, Michelle Drayton, a counselor, says she wants to put mental health in the spotlight.

"Mental health is an issue and we need not ignore it and we need not ignore the stigma of it," she said.

Election day for the Richland One At-Large seat is scheduled for New Years Eve at your designated polling place. You can also vote absentee ahead of time.

Find more details on how and where to vote by visiting SCVotes.org.

RELATED: 2019 election voting guide: where to vote, polling locations, what you need to know