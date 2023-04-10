Another Richland Penny Tax proposal could be in front of voters by 2024

The Penny Tax program was originally planned to help with roads. Now, the council is hoping voters will agree to extending its funds.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Voters might be seeing a return of the Penny Tax in Richland County after the County Council approved a measure that would begin work to reinstate the program next year.

At the council meeting, the county administrator requested authority from the council to get the paperwork together to put a penny tax question on next year's general election ballot.

Councilmember Don Weaver says he voted in favor of the program, but has some reservations.

"I think it's important to let voters decide, I'm hoping that the council will decide, and my colleagues on council will decide on a half-penny. I think that's really all we need going forward," he says.

Back in 2012, Richland County voters approved the Transportation Penny Tax Program. It raised the average sales tax for retail in the county to about eight percent and was expected to bring in more than $1 billion over 22 years.

The money was to be split between the COMET bus system, roads in Richland County, bike paths, green spaces, and walkways.

In August 2020, the State Revenue Department requested the county pay millions of dollars back. However, the department settled with the county and, in turn, invested an additional $15.5 million into Penny Tax Program projects. The agreement also stated the audit of the Penny Tax program did not find any fraud.

Weaver explains that Tuesday's vote was just to approve beginning the work on a new proposal that would go in front of voters in 2024. Without the approval of voters, he says the transportation tax would cease to exist, forcing the county to decide other ways to fund projects like the COMET Bus system.

"Well, we need to keep the busses rolling, there's no question about that. We need to fund some transportation projects. The question is 'How much? How much money do we need?' a penny throws out, give or take, a billion dollars over the lifetime of the penny - half a penny, about $500 million," He explains.

He wants to see what the plans are prior to fully endorsing the program.

"We don't have a full list yet of projects the new penny would fund. We voted for money to fund a consultant to tell us that but I really feel that after twelve years of voters in Richland county paying a transportation tax, some of our projects are already done. They don't need to be done again," Weaver claims.

Richland County residents like Fred McLain are skeptical, criticizing the effectiveness of the last program. He says he would likely vote for the program but would want to see what the exact plans are.

"I haven't seen the penny tax go where it's supposed to go, but at the same time talking about fixing the roads and highways. As we look down main street, they're working on the water lines, but also like on the highway." he adds, "You've got slates of steel all over the roads and everything, so where is the actual penny tax going at?'

Weaver agrees, saying whether it gets approved is up to voters and providing them with as much information as possible.

"If they're more apprehensive about their job, not knowing about inflation, that could be a concern and that could get turned down," he says.

Councilman Weaver says the county is now waiting to get numbers from those consultants, and he expects discussion on the specifics of the program will likely be ready in early 2023.