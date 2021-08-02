Sam Johnson, former aide to Steve Benjamin, enters race for City of Columbia's mayor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sam Johnson, a former aide to Mayor Steve Benjamin, has announced his candidacy for the position after Benjamin said he will not be seeking reelection in 2021.

Johnson worked as an aide to Benjamin from 2010 to 2016 and this will be his first time seeking an elected office. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and is currently a project consultant at NP Strategy public relations firm and an advisor at Nexsen Pruet law firm.