S.C. midwives pushing for equal hospital access for mothers

The bill would give mothers with midwives equal hospital access, should something go wrong with their home delivery.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midwives in South Carolina are pushing for a bill that would give their mothers equal hospital access, should something go wrong with their home delivery.

Home births now make up 1.3% of all births in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Perinatal Integration Act, would categorize licensed midwives and birth centers as maternity providers.

For Stephanie and Ken Addison, home is where they felt safest for the birth of their children. "Each of them were really special experiences," said Stephanie Addison.

The birth of their first son Joshua, was a different story. "Things just weren't progressing as they should. The baby was turned little bit funny," said Addison.

After hours of pushing, she took an ambulance to the nearest hospital.

"We received pretty immediate care, but in most cases that’s not how it would go," said Addison.

Alexandra Wagner is one of the 45 state licensed midwives South Carolina. In her near two decades on the job, she's witnessed about 500 births, most of which unfolded safely at home.

She said by not categorizing midwives as maternity providers, clients could be sent to wait in the emergency room, instead of being directly admitted.

"We know everything about this woman. If the midwife is not allowed to come in or give report, that is a problem," said Wagner.

For years, Wagner and other midwives have been pushing for legislation to change that.

"We should have a clear path to the nearest hospital for immediate care," said Wagner.

Wagner said women could also be categorized as having no prenatal care. Women with no prenatal care are often considered high-risk and their treatment routinely consists of more testing than would be appropriate for midwifery clients who are traditionally considered low-risk in other regulations.

The proposal would also allow midwives to access educational opportunities available at obstetrical hospitals and would require data collection to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of hospital transfers.

"It's all about safety," said Wagner.

The Addisons said they want other families to have the same positive home birth experiences as they had.

"I'd hate for someone to feel like they can’t have that experience because they wouldn’t have that option in a emergency situation," said the Addisons.