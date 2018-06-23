South Carolina lawmaker Katie Arrington, who recently defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid, is in critical but stable condition, according to a statement on her Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

Arrington was scheduled to undergo "another major surgical procedure" Sunday morning, the statement says. No further updates had been posted as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

"[Katie] remains humbled, encouraged, and deeply moved by the outpouring of support, the statement reads. "Moreover, Katie is extremely grateful for and lifted by the prayers being offered from across the community.updates have been posted."

On Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Arrington reported the lawmaker had been seriously injured in a car wreck en route to Hilton Head Island to receive an award. Spokesman Michael Mule told news outlets that Katie Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday in a Charleston-area hospital.

According to a statement on Arrington's Facebook page, the lawmaker sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required her to undergo major surgery -- including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. Additionally, the main artery in Arrington's legs partially collapsed, requiring a stent, the statement says.

Additional surgeries are expected, and we are told Arrington will likely remain hospitalized for the next two weeks.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 around 9 p.m. Friday when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio says the other driver died at the scene. Details of Arrington's injuries haven't been released.

Arrington defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month. Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham said he was suspending his campaign until further notice.

