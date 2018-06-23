CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A spokesman for a South Carolina lawmaker who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid says she has been seriously injured in a car wreck.

Spokesman Michael Mule tells news outlets that state Rep. Katie Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday in a Charleston-area hospital.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 around 9 p.m. Friday when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

As her family asked last night, Katie asks for your continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased's family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio says the other driver died at the scene. Details of Arrington's injuries haven't been released.

Arrington defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month. Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham said he was suspending his campaign until further notice.

We are suspending all campaign activities until further notice. https://t.co/yigZupPoLz — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 23, 2018





