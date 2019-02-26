COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 140 people in South Carolina die each year from melanoma, the main type of skin cancer.

And research shows that tanning devices are one the most avoidable risk factors in developing melanoma That's why some South Carolina lawmakers are looking to decrease those numbers starting at the tanning salons.

Current legislation requires a person to be 18 or older to use a tanning bed. But with parental consent, a teenager under the age of 18 can use a tanning bed..

A statewide student survey found that 22 percent of twelfth grade girls had used a tanning bed, and just one use, according to the American Cancer society can increase your risk by 59%.

So a bill has been filed that would make the age 18 without exceptions

"That under 18 population who are tanning if we could prevent those children from going into the tanning salons and using the tanning beds then later on in life we can prevent them from ever developing skin cancer," says Beth Johnson of the American Cancer Society.

Right now, 18 states, including North Carolina, prohibit tanning for anyone under the 18 with no exemptions.