South Carolina Democrats hope to energize voters during national convention

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Columbia native, is slated to speak Tuesday night as one of the party's 17 "rising stars."

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Or, at least, it was supposed to.

The convention will be held virtually amid the pandemic, as Democratic leaders work to rally around Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris.

“We’re going to use this opportunity to rally the troops, to fire up the crowd, to energize the base and appeal to independents," Sen. Marlon Kimpson (Democrat - Charleston) said.

Sen. Kimpson, a Columbia native and University of South Carolina Law graduate, is slated to speak Tuesday night as one of the party's 17 "rising stars" to participate in the keynote address.

"Looking forward to sharing my voice along with a chorus of elected officials all across the country to talk about how we build this country back and better," Sen. Kimpson said.

Sixth District Congressman and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will be among Monday night's speakers, along with Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Later in the week, Former President Barack Obama, as well as Former Secretary Hillary Clinton are slated to appear.

Those speeches begin each night at 9 p.m.

"I will tell you, I've never seen a bigger production crew," Sen. Kimpson said, "Look for an exciting time, an engaging time, as we pan across the country."