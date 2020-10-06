COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert Woods, acting director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Carolina, announced Matthew P. Calhoun has been named as the new commander of the Bureau of Protective Services (BPS).

BPS is the organization responsible for the safety of citizens, employees, elected representatives and those attending events or visiting or conducting business on the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol Complex and other designated state facilities.

Calhoun is a 21-year veteran with BPS and succeeds Chief John Hancock, who retires July 1 after 28 years.Calhoun has worked alongside Hancock since 1999.

Before serving as Assistant Chief of BPS, Calhoun was the field commander for the agency’s State House and Judicial divisions, a training officer, and he oversaw field operations for the Governor’s Mansion, State Agency Support Division and Special Operations.