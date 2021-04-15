SC House adds African American documents to college course

The S.C. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would revise a required college course on America’s founding that hasn’t been changed since 1924.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has approved a bill that would revise a required college course on America’s founding that hasn’t been changed since 1924.

The bill passed 91-12 on Thursday after Republicans agreed to a Democratic amendment that the class include “one or more documents that are foundational to the African American Freedom struggle.”

The semester-long course would also require students to read the entire U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Emancipation Proclamation and at least five of the articles in the Federalist Papers.