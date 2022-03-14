Funding will go towards roads, raises for state employees, managing cash reserves and tax relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House Lawmakers started debate Monday on a $14 billion spending plan filled with unprecedented surpluses.

The top priorities are “reserves, raises, tax relief, and roads,” according to State Rep. Kirkman Finlay of Richland County.

The plan, which would go into effect July 1, calls for $1 billion in new spending on roads including the widening of I-16 and I-95.

“We’re talking about pulling highways that were gonna be under construction for 15 years, bringing that down to 7 or 8," said Finlay.

It also calls for a $1,500 bonus and a 3% raise for state employees. Teachers could see a $4,000 bump to their salary, bringing the minimum salary to $40,000 and the average salary to $52,000.

The bipartisan effort was approved unanimously by the House Ways and Means committee.

"This is one of those times when we’re trying to make transformational change in South Carolina," said State Rep. Todd Rutherford, also of Richland County.

However, income tax plans passed by the house and senate likely won't be resolved until spring.

The house wants to use $600 million towards reducing state income taxes, while the senate wants to spend $2 billion.

"We believe the 600 million dollars is where the senate should end up as well," said Rutherford.

Other items could come up for debate such as repealing the gas tax, which both Rutherford and Finlay said is unlikely to pass.

"We have bid contracts," said Finlay. "And if we don't have the cashflow to pay for those obligations, the comptroller comes in and imposes a state wide property tax to pay those bills."

The budget also includes $525 million dollars from the Savannah River Site Settlement. These funds will mostly go to the surrounding rural counties like Aiken and Barnwell. Specifically, $110 million is slotted for the Barnwell County Consolidated High School, $30 million could go to the Aiken County School District and Edgefield may get $18 million for its law enforcement center.