COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House will meet again Tuesday morning to finish their first vote on the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.

The budget currently includes many-talked-about items that have already been discussed at length this year.

Those items include:

$159 million for teacher salaries and raises, across the board it would raise teacher salaries 4 percent.

$96 million for a $50-per-taxpayer rebate

2 percent state employee pay raise

$40 million for new statewide voting equipment

$22 million for Hurricane Florence relief funds

$44 million for higher education tuition freezes across the state

One of the items expecting a contested debate is what to do with the $61 million expected from tax revenue from the Mega Millions jackpot winner.

Majority Leader and York Republican Gary Simrill along with many other Republicans, including Governor Henry McMaster, want to use the money to refund the taxpayers.

"Call it a dividend. I mean the taxpayers of this state paid more into the system than the system needed. And the best thing you can do is give that money back to the taxpayer. Of course, there's always somebody that wants to spend all the money that's there, I don't think that's the way it should happen," Simrill said during Monday's budget votes.

Across the aisle, some Democrats disagree with the plan.

"We have fewer state employees now and they are doing more work than they were before. I just feel very strongly that since we have this windfall that state employees ought to benefit and quite frankly I'm more interested in state employees that make under $50,000," said Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D, Orangeburg).

On Monday, lawmakers spent more than six hours voting on the so-called "non-controversial" portions of the budget.

The day passed largely without fireworks, something Simrill said is because of the open communication this session among General Assembly leadership and Governor McMaster.

Several lawmakers told WLTX they're preparing for a full day at the Statehouse on Tuesday, with a vote on the budget not expected until the late evening.

The South Carolina House will be back in session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.