SC lawmakers hear first public testimony on total abortion ban

Lawmakers heard hours of testimony from more than one hundred speakers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers held a public hearing Thursday to consider banning nearly all abortions in the state, following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Many speakers shared personal stories.

Aaron Cameron Popkin of Spartanburg told lawmakers he was a father of three children he called "survivors."

“We lost three other children before they were born. All three died in my wife's body and required medical professionals to operate and save my wife’s life," said Popkin. "That procedure is not a flippant decision, it’s a live-saving procedure some legislation would ban."

"My mother was shocked and possibly disappointed when I took my first breath because I survived an abortion by induction," said one woman.

Outside of the packed room, demonstrators from both sides chanted for and against abortion access. Many of them waited in line for hours for the opportunity to speak their mind in front of lawmakers.

Inside the room, dozens of speakers gave testimony on whether the state should restrict abortion access more than it already does. South Carolina currently bans abortions when a heartbeat is detected or at about six weeks.

“Please advocate for the unborn as they don’t have a voice to advocate for themselves,” said one woman, who considered aborting her son, but eventually chose not to.

“Commitment to life is quality, as well as quantity - that’s your challenge," said one woman who told lawmakers she benefitted from Roe v. Wade.

One speaker invited by lawmakers was Attorney Courtney Turner Milbank, who recommended banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother.

"We recommend you prohibit trafficking abortion inducing drugs and you prohibit unlawful abortion trafficking of a minor," said Milbank.

Milbank also recommended legislators block telehealth for abortion services and suggested that the committee consider adding "RICO" style laws to combat the “abortion enterprise.”

"We recommend an effective enforcement regime," said Milbank.

Gubernatorial Democratic Nominee Joe Cunningham spoke at Thursday’s hearing, calling anti-abortion legislation “draconian.” “You’re taking away their personal liberty by removing their right to privacy and the right to decide what happens to their very own bodies," said Cunningham.

The committee will meet again before the bill goes to the House floor for debate. The Senate has yet to schedule public testimony on their bill, which would completely ban abortions.