SC House OKs bill tweaking governor's emergency powers

The bill would make sure lawmakers have a chance to change or end a prolonged state of emergency issued by the governor.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill that would make sure lawmakers have a chance to change or end a prolonged state of emergency issued by the governor. 

The House adopted the proposal by a 109-3 vote Thursday. After one more routine vote, the bill will be sent to the Senate.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed problems with South Carolina’s laws allowing governors to declare emergencies The House bill would allow the General Assembly to weigh in within 30 days. If they don’t meet, the emergency declaration would last as long as the governor wishes.

   

