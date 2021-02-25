SC House OKs bill tweaking governor's emergency powers

The bill would make sure lawmakers have a chance to change or end a prolonged state of emergency issued by the governor.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill that would make sure lawmakers have a chance to change or end a prolonged state of emergency issued by the governor.

The House adopted the proposal by a 109-3 vote Thursday. After one more routine vote, the bill will be sent to the Senate.

