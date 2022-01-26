SC judge Michelle Childs a potential nominee to replace SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer

U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs is a potential nominee to serve on the Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs is among the names being mentioned as a possible replacement for Supreme Court Justice, Stephen Breyer. It was reported on Wednesday that Justice Breyer would retire after this term ends in June.

"Having a female, African American justice that can represent those interests on the Supreme Court, I think is monumental, and it is certainly historic, if it turns out to be what happens," said Dr. Kirk Randazzo, Political Science Chair, USC.

Depending on who's appointed, Randazzo said this could be the first time the U.S. will have more than one African American serving on the Supreme Court at once.

Judge Childs is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She was also appointed by Former President Barack Obama in 2010.

Back in December, Judge Child was nominated to serve in the U-S Circuit Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia by President Joe Biden.

"There’s a distinct possibility that Biden may withdraw her nomination from the DC circuit and put her forward for the Supreme Court to replace Justice Breyer," Randazzo said.

Randazzo said when Justice Breyer retires, the Biden administration needs to work quickly before the mid-terms elections in November.

"For Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, how quickly can he get the Senate to confirm one of Biden's nominees?" Randazzo asked. "Because, you know, the Republican members of the Senate are likely going to drag their feet in the hopes that, maybe they can stall this until after the midterm election. And if they win control of the Senate, then pretty much any of Biden's nominations might be doomed."

Randazzo said even with another liberal justice, it won't change the court significantly.

“No matter who the appointment is or who the who the nominee is, it's not going to move the Supreme Court in any significant way in terms of its ideological stance," Randazzo said.