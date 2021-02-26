SC lawmaker proposes having Former President Trump buried on State House grounds

This comes after a bill was filed in Congress to not allow twice impeached presidents to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Republican lawmaker from Lexington is filing legislation that could allow Former President Donald Trump to be buried on State House grounds after his death, if he'd like to be.

This comes after Democrats in U.S. Congress filed a bill that would ban twice impeached presidents from being buried at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Representative RJ May submitted the bill in the House on Thursday and expects it to be filed Tuesday.

His proposal specifically states that South Carolina could, "offer any twice acquitted President of the United States the honor of being buried on State House grounds. If the President accepts the honor, the Department of Administration, upon approval by the State House Committee, shall identify a location on the State House grounds for the interment and erection of a tombstone and grave marker."

May told News19 he's filing the legislation to, "push back against liberals in Washington."

When asked if he thinks it could gain traction, he said the bill has about 20 co-sponsors and he hopes it'll be heard in a subcommittee.

Opponents of the proposed bill say it's unnecessary and a distraction from more important issues.