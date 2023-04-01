SC lawmakers want to end tax on feminine hygiene products, diapers

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, South Carolina is among 22 states that apply sales taxes to period products.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry Cleaning supplies, zoo plants, and amusement park parts are just a few tax exempt items in South Carolina.

Missing from that list, is menstrual products.

Now South Carolina lawmakers want to eliminate the so called 'tampon tax'.

Republican Rep. Neal Collins and Sen. Katrina Shealy have introduced legislation that would eliminate the state's six percent sales tax from tampons, pads, and other menstrual products.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, South Carolina is among 22 states that apply sales taxes to period products.

"Females in our state are paying tax on a medically necessary product," said Collins. "My bill includes diapers and toilet paper, because I think they're just as medically necessary in the 21st century."

"My child wore diapers until he was about 3 years old and they are expensive so every little bit helps," said mom of two Mandy Lee.

Lee said her monthly period also comes at a cost.

"I’d say probably $25 and that doesn’t include Midol or medicine. Pads alone is probably the same," said Lee.

South Carolina Women's Rights and Empowerment Network Director of Policy and Government Relations Ashley Lidow said this legislation will help reduce period poverty.

"1 in 4 young Adults have missed school due to not having access to period products and 1 in 5 adults have actually missed work because they can’t afford to get access to period products," said Lidow.

According to the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the bills would reduce the state revenues by nearly $6 million and local taxes by $1.4 million annually.

"The question that came before us is well what happens when you lose that revenue, but for that you say, what happens to those families that have to pay for a tax on an essential item," said Lidow.