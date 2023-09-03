SC lawmakers look to limit illegal nicotine sales to minors

South Carolina is one of ten states that do not license tobacco sellers, according to the National Lung Association.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selling tobacco to minors could become much more costly in South Carolina, under a proposed bill moving through the State House.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) would require tobacco sellers to get a state license from the Department of Revenue, similar to a liquor license.

The license would come with a $500 annual price tag to cover the cost of regulation and enforcement.

More than 11 percent of high school students report using E-cigarettes, according to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

South Carolina law prohibits the sale or furnishing of tobacco, tobacco products and smoking paraphernalia to people under 21.

Illuminati Vape Shop owner Andrew Bagley tells News 19 he's constantly turning minors away.

"More often than not it's with an underage ID or no ID," said Bagley.

Now several state lawmakers think more should be done to keep youths away from the products.

"I'm not going to tolerate adults giving nicotine to children even if the kids sneak on a beard and pretend to be 84 and come in there with a cane and say please sell me some cigarettes," said Hutto.

The proposal makes businesses liable for illegal sales and increases the fines for violations to up to $1,200. It also strips the retailers of the right to sell tobacco products if they are caught too many times selling them to minors.

A similar bill died in the House last year, but died after opposition from convenience store owners. While Bagley opposes the extra fee, he supports penalties on illegal sales.

“That’s going to cut out 95% of minors getting vapes and if we do that we can see where the next leak is and plug that hole," said Bagley.

Minors who violate the law would be fined $25 and may be required to take a tobacco prevention program.