COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state's forfeiture laws, requiring a criminal conviction before money or other items can be taken.

The bills would also create a public online database of forfeiture cases and send all money and items seized to the state instead of being kept by local police agencies.

Lawmakers in the House held a public hearing on the bills Thursday.

The proposals were prompted by an investigation by The Greenville News that found $17 million was seized across the state from 2014 to 2016 with nearly 20 percent of the more than 4,000 people who had money or items seized never charged with a crime.

The newspaper reported some counties didn't have public record of property taken.