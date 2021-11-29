SC Democrats unhappy with US House proposal

The biggest changes are around Charleston where more likely Republican voters were moved from the majority Black 6th District into the 1st District.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic senators say they want more information about how staff members came up with the proposed new maps for U.S. House seats before they can support them.

The new maps didn’t make wholesale changes in South Carolina’s seven U.S. House districts.

The biggest changes are around Charleston where more white and likely Republican voters were moved from the majority Black 6th District represented by Democrat Jim Clyburn and into the 1st District represented by Republican Nancy Mace.