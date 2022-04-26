$2B tax cuts, teacher raises included in SC Senate's $12B budget

The $12 billion spending plan includes funding for tax cuts, teacher pay raises, roads and economic growth.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, South Carolina Senators laid out of their $12 billion spending plan, which includes $2 billion in tax cuts, teacher pay raises, funding for roads and more.

"Before you is a budget I'm proud to call a budget of the people," said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler.

The Senate's budget is centered around $1 billion in income tax rebates and another $1 billion in cuts, compared with the $600 income million tax cut proposed by the House.

"If the stimulus taught us one thing, it taught us it turns the economy and boomerangs back to the general fund," said Peeler.

The Senate's plan guarantees a raise to the minimum teacher pay to $38,000 while the house sets the new minimum at $40,000

The Senate's plan also includes a new funding formula for school districts, which Sen. Sean Bennett spoke highly about.

"We put an emphasis on streamlining the process, additional flexibility, accountability and transparency," said Bennett.

Under the Senate's proposal, colleges and universities will receive $49 million in recurring dollars to help keep tuition and fees for in-state students low.

“Access and affordability. Let me repeat that– access and affordability," said Sen. Ronnie Cromer.

Senators are also prioritizing roads with $100 million going to the State Department of Transportation.

The budget also includes $20 million for the Department of Juvenile Justice to have a facility for mentally ill children.

Senators are also funding a variety of projects to bring economic growth to the state. "We have an unparalleled opportunity in economic development," said Sen. Nikki Setzler.

Unlike the House's budget, the Senate budget removes a $1,500 one-time bonus for state employees.

Debate is expected to last through the week with a final vote Thursday. After the Senate passes their budget, a small group of Senators and House members will meet to work out the differences.