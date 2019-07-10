COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Senate President and Republican Harvey Peeler announced the formation of a select committee to review the election of General Robert Caslen as the University of South Carolina's new president.

The press release says the committee announcement came, "At the request of Senator Darrell Jackson and others."

"[The] Select Committee to review the procedures used by the USC Board of Trustees in naming a President for the University," the press release continues.

The bipartisan committee features Greg Gregory (R), Darrell Jackson (D), Katrina Shealy (R) , Tom Young (R), and Dick Harpootlian (D).

When reached by phone Monday, Jackson said the committee had no intention of overturning Caslen's election.

"My goal is not to try to overturn their decision, but to shine light on exactly what was the process? Why did they do what they did? I think we all should hope and look for transparency when it comes to this," Jackson said.

The Richland Senator added he was focused on transparency and wanted to make sure this kind of search does not happen again.

Jackson has repeatedly criticized the Board of Trustees for, in his view, abandoning a process they promised in a spring meeting.

Jackson told WLTX he plans to ask USC board members and the staff of Governor Henry McMaster to testify.

Caslen's election was controversial, stirring up student and faculty protests, political criticism, and support across the state and even nationally.

Governor McMaster's office had no comment on the announcement.

USC did not return WLTX's request for comment.