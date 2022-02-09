x
SC Senate gives key approval for medical marijuana bill, House up next

The 28-15 vote Wednesday came after seven days of debate.
Credit: goodmanphoto - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senators have approved medical marijuana legislation in South Carolina. 

The 28-15 vote Wednesday came after seven days of debate. 

After one more routine vote, the bill goes to the House. 

Sponsor Tom Davis has fought for the bill for seven years. 

The Beaufort Republican says his proposal would be one of the most conservative among 37 states that have approved medical marijuana, smoking the drug would remain illegal. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time. 

The bill stipulates only a limited number of illnesses can be treated with medical marijuana

