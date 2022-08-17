SC Senate holds first public testimony on abortion legislation

The hearing took place as the State Supreme Court temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Senators heard hours of public testimony from more than 100 speakers Wednesday on whether the state should restrict abortion access more than it already does.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee advanced legislation that would outlaw abortion without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The Senate's proposed legislation, known as the "Equal Protection at Conception - No Exceptions - Act" would fully ban abortion in the state. It would also make it illegal to aid a person seeking an abortion and help a minor cross state lines to receive an abortion.

The legislation would also bar people from hosting a website or internet service with information that is "reasonably likely to be used for an abortion" and directed at pregnant people in South Carolina.

Unlike the state's current law, the bill has no exceptions for rape or incest.

Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) invited several speakers including doctors, lawyers, and activists.

"Losing the right to an abortion will create More barriers for the disability community. People with disabilities– we deserve the right to access the medical treatment we need," said Able South Carolina Director of Community Outreach Dori Tempio.

"Denying access to critical healthcare including abortion care, increases the danger the victims in and decreases their ability to seek safety or leave their abusive partner," said a representative from the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

Sen. John Cash, who authored the bill, also invited speakers to testify.

One woman who is a survivor of sexual assault told lawmakers about her daughter who was a product of that crime.

"Voiceless lives growing inside of a mother can be a victim or a survivor and it's within your power to make that decision," she said.

Another woman, whose mom was sexually assaulted, told lawmakers about her personal experiences.

"I am what some call a mistake, an unwanted pregnancy, an exception. At the age of 17, my mother was raped," she said.

The full Senate will return in September and is expected to debate the legislation that is voted out of the House.