COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senate President Harvey Peeler, (R) Cherokee, announced Thursday morning the Senate would return April 8 for a one-day session.

The Senate, which has not met since passing an emergency $45 million funding bill for DHEC, said at the time it would return when necessary.

But, in recent weeks, Peeler has resisted calling the senators back for session.

In his letter, Peeler said there was now a pressing need to return.

"Knowing that the Senate must return before May 14, the state's public health professionals advise that this work be done as soon as possible and as quickly as possible," Peeler wrote.

The Senate will likely extend the existing state budget and then schedule a return to regular session for later than usual this year, according to the announcement.

The Senate previously did not pass a continuing resolution for the current budget back in March, as some senators argued it sent the wrong message to the public.

During the same day of session they passed the $45 million for DHEC, some senators argued a continuing resolution showed the state's government was quitting its work, while other senators argued it was necessary to ensure the state's spending could continue if there were restrictions on movement and meetings through the regular end of session in May.

At the time, at least one state senator was wearing gloves in the chamber, and some expressed concern for the health of others.

"This is not a decision made lightly. The health of all our citizens is our greatest concern and we will do what is necessary to combat the spread of this virus," Peeler wrote in his announcement.

"Senator Setzler has continuously communicated the concerns of individual members of our Caucus, and remains committed to doing what is best for our state, as well as protecting the health of Senators and staff,” the Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement on Wednesday, before the decision was finalized.

The Senate will return April 8th at 1pm.

The South Carolina House will also return on April 8th at 1pm.

In an email sent to members it reads, "The House is coming into session to address two items: (1) a Continuing Resolution to provide for the continued operation of state government beginning July 1; and, (2) a Sine Die Resolution."

The email says the Chamber will be cleaned before Wednesday. There also will be more chairs along the walls and the balcony will be closed to the public, to allow legislators to spread out and follow social distancing.