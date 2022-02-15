SC Senate lays out how to spend $2 billion in federal funds

South Carolina senators spent less than two hours deciding how to spend more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In less than two hours, South Carolina Senators voted unanimously to approve how to spend $1.7 billion in federal funds coming to the state.

"Investing this money wisely can trigger a transformation for communities across South Carolina for generations to come," said Sen. Harvey Peeler.

On Tuesday Senators made it clear that they want to spend Covid relief money on roads, rural broadband, and sewage and water plant improvements.

“It makes sense, I mean we wanna invest in everybody and we want to invest in things that will make a difference not only this year, but in years to come,” said Senator Brad Hutto of Orangeburg.

$435 million will go to the South Caroline Department of Transportation for road project, potentially speeding up existing projects up to 6 years.

$900 million will go to improving aging water systems and $400 million will be used for broadband internet improvements.

Senator Penry Gustafson of Kershaw County said she's excited about these investments because they are long overdue.

"It's time for every resident, every constituent and every business to have access to internet, it’s just really past time," said Gustafson.

Gustafson explained the expansion would give her residents access to telehealth, jobs, and their education.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Gustafson. "The rural counties of South Carolina, were already behind. This will help catch them up and furthermore look in the future. We gotta be forward thinking and not just plan for now to catch up."

Senator Brad Hutto of Orangeburg said he hopes rural areas will see new businesses and more growth after these improvements are made.

"To attract new industry we gotta have the water and sewer infrastructure," said Hutto.

The bill needs to undergo a final reading on the Senate floor before it advances to the house and then on the Governor's desk for approval.

The money must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

Governor McMaster has also said he wants to invest the money into education, infrastructure, workforce, and economic development.

Senators also approved the plan for where the $525 million from the Savannah River Site settlement will go.

The plan would give Allendale, Barnwell and Aiken counties nearest the site $341 million and spread the rest of the money around the state.