COLUMBIA, S.C. — After debating dozens of amendments, the Senate education reform bill passed its final test with a 40 to 4 bipartisan vote.

After the vote, lead sponsor and Horry Senator Greg Hembree said it was a good first step.

“We expanded 4K to every county and every district in the state to those children that are most at risk and that is an important step,” Hembree said at a press conference after the vote.

Executive Director of the Palmetto State Teacher's Association, Kathy Maness, said she was pleased with efforts to create more teachers.

“If they major in education, they get an additional lottery scholarship enhancement, 2400 dollars. We hear from young people coming out that they are concerned with the amount of student loan debt they are coming out with as a first-year teacher. So, we were so happy to see they did that,” Maness said, referencing an amendment to incentivize college students to go into the profession.

The Association also approved the state’s decision to increase the amount teachers can get reimbursed for supplies to $550, first-time certification reimbursement up to $500, and 30-minute unencumbered time for elementary school teachers.

Maness also appreciated the creation of summer reading camps for students in kindergarten through second grade, saying third grade is too late to learn students are behind on reading skills.

However, Maness said teachers are concerned about aspects of the bill, which would allow non-certified persons to teach in some subject areas. The Senate bill aims to address the teacher shortage in the state, but Maness said there are other, better solutions.

And to critics of the bill, the senators said this is just the beginning.

“Some of this work's going to be done in the budget. Teacher salaries, teacher pay raises, there are other things, classroom size, there are a lot of other things that will impact education that will take place during the budget debate. Particularly, this year's budget debate, where we have the surplus,” said Senator Brad Hutto, (D) Orangeburg, responding to criticism from teachers and opposing senators.

House Education Committee Chairwoman Rita Allison. (R) Spartanburg, said her committee will begin work on the Senate version soon.

“There may be pieces of the bill that are very good and the House will be able to accept those and then there may be things we want to change or add that kind of thing, and by doing so we probably will end up in a conference committee,” Allison said.

The House passed their version of an education reform bill last year. Allison said the Senate version will likely be referred to her committee, where they plan to examine the bill in detail before it goes to the full House for a vote.

The House is expected to begin the budget debate next week.