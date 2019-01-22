YORK COUNTY, South Carolina — A senator representing Lancaster and York Counties has introduced a proposal that could change how guns are bought and sold in South Carolina.

Under current law, if a retailer doesn't get a background check back in three days, the seller gets to decide whether to complete the sale. Sen. Chauncey "Greg" Gregory is one of two lawmakers who want to extend that window to five days and says the bill would also shorten the time limit when police and the courts report to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

According to Gregory, about 90 percent of gun sale background checks are approved and processed quickly. Another two or three percent are quickly denied, leaving seven or eight percent that require further investigation into the buyer by the NICS. If those checks aren't completed within 72 hours, the seller can choose to go through with a transaction anyway.

Gregory sent the following statement to NBC Charlotte, which read in part:

“… the bill will shorten the time that South Carolina courts and police have to report to SLED the names of people that have been charged or convicted of crimes that prohibit them from buying a weapon… eliminating a long window of opportunity for a violent person to legally buy a weapon.”

The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which hopes to have a hearing in the next couple of weeks.