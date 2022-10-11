SC's abortion special session comes with six-figure price tag

From July to November, both chambers met more than a dozen times to take up abortion legislation.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina taxpayers paid close to $175,000 for a special legislative session that ended with no new abortion bill.

House and Senate officials provided WLTX with data on the cost of a special session.

From July to November the House and Senate met more than a dozen times to take up abortion legislation, racking up six figures in legislative overtime.

"I don't think that going back again was the mistake," said GOP Sen. Josh Kimbrell. "I think that we could have handled it better, we could have made better use of that time."

Critics like Democratic Rep. Seth Rose called it a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

"There are so many things we could do to improve the quality of life but instead we take up this political issue even though we already have one of the most stringent laws in America as to this issue," said Rose.

On top of their $10,400 salary, each lawmaker gets paid about $185 every day they're in Columbia on official business. They also get $1,000 a month for in-district expense payments and are reimbursed 58.5/mile.



Lawmakers said the total for being called back for special sessions is a fraction of the state's $13.8 billion budget and lower than in other states.

#NEW: SC Senators fail to pass an abortion ban bill today. By a vote 22 to 20 the Senate is adjourned for the year. pic.twitter.com/69Wqmjgytc — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) November 9, 2022

Some taxpayers said they would rather see the money spent elsewhere.

"We're still going through a pandemic, prices are going up people are struggling to buy food get gas, so yes they need to use their resources better," said resident Briana McLary.

"Definitely on the roads and the schools as well, because I have a daughter that goes to school," said Hirem Texador.

Special sessions are not uncommon. In the past, State lawmakers have returned to handle redistricting, the budget and various legislation.

Abortion remains legal in South Carolina up to 20 weeks of pregnancy as the State Supreme court decides on the legality of the fetal heartbeat law, which bans abortion at six-weeks.

Senate

September 6-8: $28,913.01

October 18: $14,032.58

November 9: $13,764.41

House

August 30-31: $36,187.4

September 27: $60,200.89

Committee meetings

House Ad Hoc Committees: $15,712.94