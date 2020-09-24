SC State senator from Lexington tests positive for coronavirus

Katrina Shealy says both she and her husband have the virus.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina State Senator Katrina Shealy has announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shealy made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning, stating that she and her husband had both tested positive.

"I humbly ask for your prayers, as my husband and I have both tested positive for Coronavirus and are experiencing the not so pleasant affects of the illness," she wrote. "I’m still working hard to provide our district and state with constant constituent service, albeit now and for the next couple of weeks from my living room!"

Shealy did not say how long she believe she's had the illness.

The South Carolina Senate has met to deal with a number of issues this week, including the use of federal funding for coronavirus related purposes.

Shealy represents District 23, which stretches from the town of Lexington to the border of both Aiken and Saluda Counties. The Republican has held her seat since 2013.