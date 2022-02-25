SC Ukrainians push for legislative action in Russia fight

Supporters are planning a rally at the State House Saturday to push for additional aid as the Russian invasion continues.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The push to aid Ukraine in the fight against Russia continues in the Palmetto State, as residents with ties to the foreign nation seek protection for family and friends.

Vasyl Babych is in the Chapin area now, but says he spent much of his life in Ukraine and his loved ones are still there.

"When I came home, I saw my wife, she was crying and we knew that the Russian military came across the border," Babych said. "It just hurt, you know, our hearts.... My mom and sister... they live in the western part of Ukraine..... So, their hasn't been military actions yet... but my schoolmates moving from Kyiv... because Kyiv...has been attacked."

Babych says he and others plan to rally at the State House Saturday, February 26 to try to help.

"To support Ukrainian people at this difficult time," Babych said, "and we also, at the same time, want to deliver message to senators and mayors of cities to help Ukraine."

Senator Josh Kimbrell, who has family stuck in Ukraine, said he'd be willing to pursue legislative action to get South Carolina companies to cut ties with Russia.

"If there are any companies in our state receiving any state incentives, I want that ceased immediately," Sen. Kimbrell wrote in a statement, "and I want state sanctions against the companies if they have ties to Putin or the Russian Federation."

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said it's a proposal he would consider.

"It's certainly a conversation can be had. We don't need to do be doing business with people that literally want to murder and kill mass numbers of people," Rep. Rutherford said. "I don't know what options to state has, but I'm willing to listen. The Ukrainians living here, the Russians living here, all peaceful citizens living here should demand that Russia stop."

While he can't be in Ukraine to help, Babych said he'll continue doing what he can in the United States to make a difference.

"We won't stop worrying about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he said.