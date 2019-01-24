Columbia, SC - Democratic state Sen. John Scott says his party wants to work with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but only if the governor realized the GOP's policies are leaving too many people behind.

Scott gave the Democratic response to McMaster's State of the State address Wednesday.

RELATED: Gov. McMaster calls for fix to South Carolina education system in address

The senator from Columbia pointed out that while small parts and select people in the state prosper, there are still wide tracts of poverty.

Scott says one of every three jobs in South Carolina pays less than $25,000 a year and many are part-time jobs without benefits.

Scott says Republicans hurt poor working families by not taking federal money to expand Medicaid.

Scott says state workers have suffered too with years of increasing benefit costs and no raises or paltry increases that didn't even cover the increasing cost of living.