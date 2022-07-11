Security and safety for your ballot

According to the State Election Commission, there is a comprehensive system in place to protect your vote at the polls.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Midterm Election in South Carolina is under lock and key, according to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission.

"Elections in South Carolina are safer than they've ever been," Whitmire said.

Whitmire explained that all ballot boxes stay locked at all times unless the ballots are being hand-counted. Ballot boxes are normally stored behind two sets of doors, and anyone that enters the area has to sign in and out. Boxes are double-sealed and labeled with a specific number to keep close track of the ballots.

Although cameras are always watching, polling places are not allowed to hire security or invite law enforcement to keep watch over ballots and polling locations on election day.

However, that is what Lenice Shoemaker the Director of the Lexington County Board of Elections says the poll managers and clerks are there for.

"We've gone through a lot of training, we want to make sure people know what they need to do, what they need to look out for, if you feel unsafe you leave in groups," Shoemaker explained. "We just want to make sure, and we've already told them that if there is a problem you can call me but if you feel unsafe then you can call 911, that's what they are there for."

Shoemaker says if anyone has questions about the safety of their ballot or the count, they can voice their concerns to their local board of elections.

"If there are any questions, let's do a hand count, let's do a recheck. We have no problem, that's what we're here for is to make sure they feel comfortable with South Carolina elections," Shoemaker said.