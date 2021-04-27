Senate takes up open carry bill after it passes in the House

The bill, which has passed in the House, would allow people with concealed weapon permits to openly carry their guns.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The bill that would allow South Carolinians to openly carry their guns is gaining traction in the Senate.

H. 3094 recently passed in the House and Senators heard feedback on the bill from the public on Tuesday.

Dozens of people joined a Senate subcommittee to speak both for and against the bill. It would allow gun owners to open carry if they have a concealed weapon permit.

"The idea that people who seek training, pass SLED checks and send in fingerprints are the ones who contribute to a 'wild west atmosphere' is ridiculous," said Columbia resident Johnny King when speaking in favor of the bill.

USC student Courtney McClain spoke against the bill. "it’s only been 12 days since the last mass shooting in the U.S., do you want the next one to be here?"

45 states allow some form of open carry, and many hope South Carolina will join that list. Others think passing the bill would enhance gun violence.

"This does not expand where you can carry, it does not expand who can carry," said spokesperson for the NRA, DJ Striker. "It is limited to concealed carry permit holders only, which are statistically the most law-abiding citizens."

Two members of law enforcement attended the meeting: Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and former SLED Chief Robert Stewart represented the South Carolina Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. Both are against open carry.

"The general public and CWP holders are safer with the concealed carry than they would be under the bill that’s now under consideration," said Stewart. "If you have someone that’s really intent on committing a violent crime, a robbery, active shooting, the first person they’re going to shoot is the person they see carrying a gun."

Under the bill, if gun owners want to open carry, they need to be trained and have a permit. Another bill, named the “constitutional carry act” recently passed in the House and would allow open carry without those requirements.

"This bill does have training attached to it. I think training is always good, even if constitutional carry were to pass down the road, I would still encourage gun owners to get training," said author of the gun bills, Representative Bobby Cox.

