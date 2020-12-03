COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Senator Dick Harpootlian, (D) Richland, wrote a two-page letter to Governor Henry McMaster urging him to change his response to COVID-19.

"I saw that you plan on participating in the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Greenville this weekend. I respectfully submit that is a mistake with potentially deleterious effects on the public health," Harpootlian wrote.

The Richland Senator urges the Governor to instruct South Carolinians to avoid large crowds, postpone festivals, and save state funds.

"I believe we can mitigate the long-term economic impact by taking decisive action now to slow the viruses spread and then contain it," Harpootlian wrote.

Harpootlian said the state should act swiftly to avoid long-term damage to its tourism economy.

"We have $2 billion in one-time, non-reoccurring money that the legislature appears ready to spend on goodies and giveaways. That would be folly. Instead, we should put these funds in the State's rainy-day fund to ensure we have money to run this government next year when the economic impact of COVID-19 is felt in the State treasury," Harpootlian added.

The Senator asked the Governor to remember the strain the 2008 recession placed on the state's budget the following year as revenues fell.

The letter says it was hand-delivered and the rest of the Senate received a copy.

Currently, there has not been an announcement of any South Carolina government press conferences to respond to the virus on Thursday.