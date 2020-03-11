Senator Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison rally supporters right before Election Day

Graham and Harrison are running a tight U.S. Senate race for South Carolina.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The race for South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat is a close one, according to recent polls. Senator Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison rallied with their supporters one last time on Monday.

"It’s time that South Carolina has a senator that cares about South Carolina," Harrison said while on stage. "That is what I'll do each and every day. Fight for the people of South Carolina."

Graham held an outdoor rally in Lexington and Harrison hosted a drive-in rally in his hometown of Orangeburg.

"That’s what this is all about isn’t? A chance to succeed, a chance to fail, a chance to be you! Freedom is on the ballot," Graham said to his supporters.

On the eve of Election Day, both candidates called on South Carolinians to go out and vote.

Jaime Harrison is hosting a drive-in rally in Orangeburg on the eve of #ElectionDay. Senator Lindsey Graham held a rally as well this morning in Lexington. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/TdLLVAM8pl — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) November 2, 2020

"There’s one thing that some of y'all have already done. There’s one thing that some of y'all need to do tomorrow. And that one thing is: vote!" Harrison said.

Supporters at both events wore masks. Most of Harrison’s crowd stayed inside their cars and showed support through honking.

Harrison’s message while on stage was that he wants to help lower income families and African Americans.

Graham doubled down on his message that Democrats shouldn’t lead South Carolina: "What I tell Democratic friends is, let’s help people get on their feet, but the difference between me and you is you want to own people when they get on their feet, I want give them a chance to be who they want to be," said Graham.