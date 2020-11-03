COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senators are wasting little time in bringing together their plan to remake state owned utility Santee Cooper.

A subcommittee spent about an hour Tuesday creating a framework of what they wanted in a reform bill. Senate Finance Committee staffers and lawyers then spent several hours to write those suggestions into a bill and the full Finance Committee approved it Tuesday afternoon.

The House is working on its own Santee Cooper reforms.

Both the House and Senate want to fire the current Santee Cooper board that they blame for approving a minority stake in two nuclear reactors that were halted during construction, leaving Santee Cooper with $4 billion in debt.